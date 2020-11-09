‘Alex Rider’ Series Found A Fan In Otto Farrant

Based on a series of novels, the new series Alex Rider is about the adventures of a London teen who manages to get himself hired as a young MI6 spy. Though he’s past his teens, Otto Farrant stars as the title character. He was just three years old when the book series debuted, though the series has now been going for 20 years. In that time, Farrant — who read very few books as a kid — managed to become a big Alex Rider fan, and he’s brought that enthusiasm to the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Otto Farrant)