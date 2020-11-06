Kevin Costner Wants To Pack The Theaters Again … Eventually

Though many movies this summer and fall have skipped theaters and gone straight to VOD streaming platforms, Kevin Costner’sLet Him Go has gotten the traditional big-screen rollout. The film, which stars Costner and Diane Lane as a retired sheriff and his wife who go out searching for their missing grandson. (Yes, process that for a moment: Costner and Lane are now playing grandparents.) While moviegoers have been slow to return to theaters — last weekend’s box-office champion, Come Play, earned a meager $3.1 million — Costner told us he remains optimistic that movie theaters will eventually return to their former glory.