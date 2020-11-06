Jesse Spencer’s Relieved To Be On ‘Fire’ Once Again

While real-life Illinois continues to see rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, Firehouse 51 is finding itself deep in the pandemic on the new season of Chicago Fire. The show has been able to go back into production, and its ninth season will premiere this week. Jesse Spencer told us he’s thrilled to be back at work again, and he’s glad the show’s able to incorporate some of the real-world issues that first responders are facing during the COVID crisis. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Spencer)