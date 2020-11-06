How Brad Pitt Found His Sweet Spot In ‘Moneyball’

Brad Pitt finally won his first acting Oscar this year — Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — after three previous nominations had failed to get him a statuette. One of those near-misses was for the film Moneyball, which not only earned him a nomination as an actor, but also a Best Picture nomination as a producer. In the film, Pitt played real-life baseball executive Billy Beane, who transformed the game with his focus on algorithm-driven research, and Pitt says he tried to find motivation for the role in his own upbringing.(Click on the media bar below to hear Brad Pitt)