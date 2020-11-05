‘On The Rocks’ Brought Marlon Wayans Together With His Hero, Bill Murray

Throughout most of his career, Marlon Wayans has been best known for his comedy work in movies and television, but he’s also shown glimpses of dramatic prowess in a smattering of more serious roles. One of the reasons why he was so excited about making his new movie, On the Rocks, was because he’d be co-starring with the legendary Bill Murray, who can be one of the funniest men alive, but has also proven himself to be a formidable dramatic actor as well. Wayans told us that Murray has served as an inspiration to him for decades. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marlon Wayans)