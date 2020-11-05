Carl Weathers Came Fashionably Late To The ‘Star Wars’ Party

When Star Wars first premiered in 1977, Carl Weathers had established himself as a successful actor, largely thanks to his role as Apollo Creed in Rocky the prior year. Originally, he hadn’t thought much of Star Wars. But as his career progressed, and he started venturing into directing, he started to re-evaluate the artistry behind “Star Wars.” Now, as he’s become part of the Star Wars universe on The Mandalorian, Weathers can look back at his Star Wars awakening with a great deal of pride. (Click on the media bar below to hear Carl Weathers)