Why ‘Wolfboy’ Isn’t Quite As Scary As It May Sound

With a name like The True Adventures of Wolfboy and its release happening around Halloween, you might expect the film to be some kind of horror movie. But it’s not — it’s actually a coming-of-age drama about a boy with a rare skin condition that causes him to grow fur-like hair. Jaeden Martell stars as the “wolfboy,” and as a fan of werewolf movies himself, he was well aware of the cultural stigma his character had to face in the film.
The True Adventures of Wolfboy is available for streaming on most digital platform