Though ‘The Conners’ Moves On, Roseanne’s Memory Still Remains

The Conners, of course, rose from the ashes of Rosanne, the long-running show bearing the name of its star, Roseanne Barr. And while Barr is no longer part of the show, her memory will always linger in The Conners. That doesn’t mean her character’s widower, played by John Goodman, has been wallowing in despair. After giving his character some time to grieve, Goodman and the show’s producers told us they’ve gotten to the point where they feel his character’s ready to go forward, though they don’t think Roseanne will ever be fully forgotten. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Goodman & Producers: Bruce Helford & Dave Caplan)