‘Queen’s Gambit’ Was More Than A Battle Of The Sexes For Anya Taylor-Joy

There’s no denying that part of the story of The Queen’s Gambit is the success of a young woman in a field that had been traditionally dominated by males. However, in playing the young chess prodigy, Anya Taylor-Joy says she tried to look beyond that aspect of it. While she can’t deny it’s a big part of the film’s message, Taylor-Joy told us she wanted to show that the character’s main motivation had little to do with traditional gender roles.
The Queen’s Gambit is currently streaming on Netflix.