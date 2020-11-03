Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth Quest Really Started When He Was A Teen

When Peter Jackson first started pre-production on the first The Lord of the Rings film, The Fellowship of the Ring, it began a six-year journey for Jackson, who wrote, produced, and directed all three movies in the Middle Earth trilogy. (He would later begin a similar trek through three Hobbit movies.) For Jackson, though, it was worth it. He’d been a huge fan of the J.R.R. Tolkien books, and getting the chance to bring them to the big screen was a dream come true. (Click on the media bar below to hear Peter Jackson)