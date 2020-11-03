‘Almost Famous’ At 20: Kate Hudson, Cameron Crowe Look Back

Released 20 years ago, Almost Famous was one of the first truly great films of the new millennium. It won Cameron Crowe an Oscar for his screenplay, the film won the Golden Globe for Best Musical or Comedy, and respected critic Roger Ebert named it the best film of the year. Based on his own adventures as a young rock journalist for Rolling Stone magazine, Almost Famous was Crowe’s tour de force — he wrote, produced, and directed the film. Kate Hudson, who starred in the film along with Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, and Frances McDormand, earned an Oscar nomination for her role as “band aide” Penny Lane, and she gives a lot of credit to Crowe. According to Hudson, he directed every actor on the set differently, playing to each person’s needs. (Click on the media bar below  to hear Kate Hudson)

As he was working with the actors, Crowe was also trying to keep an eye on the big picture — his vision for the movie, which he envisioned from the rock fan’s perspective. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cameron Crowe)

Almost Famous is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

