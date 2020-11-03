After Losing ‘Firefly,’ Nathan Fillion Was Happy To Have Found ‘Serenity’

Nathan Fillion may have had an eight-season run on the series Castle, but many of Fillion’s fans are most fond of his role as Captain Mal Reynolds on the short-lived show Firefly. The show aired for only one season before being axed by Fox, which landed it at No. 5 on TV Guide’s 2013 list of “shows that were canceled too soon.” When the cancellation was announced — after only 11 of its 14 episodes had aired — Fillion was heartbroken by the news. At a fan event, he admitted he felt miserable about it … until it was announced they were giving the show a proper sendoff with the movie Serenity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)