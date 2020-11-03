After Losing ‘Firefly,’ Nathan Fillion Was Happy To Have Found ‘Serenity’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Nathan Fillion may have had an eight-season run on the series Castle, but many of Fillion’s fans are most fond of his role as Captain Mal Reynolds on the short-lived show Firefly. The show aired for only one season before being axed by Fox, which landed it at No. 5 on TV Guide’s 2013 list of “shows that were canceled too soon.” When the cancellation was announced — after only 11 of its 14 episodes had aired — Fillion was heartbroken by the news. At a fan event, he admitted he felt miserable about it … until it was announced they were giving the show a proper sendoff with the movie Serenity. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)

Firefly is currently streaming on Hulu, and Serenity is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and streaming on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth Quest Really Started...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Peter Jackson first started pre-production on the first The Lord of the Rings film, The Fellowship of the Ring, it began a six-year...
Read more

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Was More Than A Battle...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that part of the story of The Queen's Gambit is the success of a young woman in a field that had...
Read more

‘Almost Famous’ At 20: Kate Hudson, Cameron...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Released 20 years ago, Almost Famous was one of the first truly great films of the new millennium. It won Cameron Crowe an Oscar...
Read more

‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson To Host...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Oscar- and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

After Losing ‘Firefly,’ Nathan Fillion Was Happy To Have Found ‘Serenity’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Nathan Fillion may have had an eight-season run on the series Castle, but many of Fillion's fans are most fond of his role as...
Read more

Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth Quest Really Started When He Was A Teen

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
When Peter Jackson first started pre-production on the first The Lord of the Rings film, The Fellowship of the Ring, it began a six-year...
Read more

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Was More Than A Battle Of The Sexes For Anya Taylor-Joy

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
There's no denying that part of the story of The Queen's Gambit is the success of a young woman in a field that had...
Read more

‘Almost Famous’ At 20: Kate Hudson, Cameron Crowe Look Back

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Released 20 years ago, Almost Famous was one of the first truly great films of the new millennium. It won Cameron Crowe an Oscar...
Read more

‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson To Host ‘2020 AMAs’

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Oscar- and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the...
Read more

New Trailers

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak