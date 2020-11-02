Morena Baccarin Knows A Thing Or Two About Passionate Fans

Much of Morena Baccarin’s career has played out before the adoring eyes of comic book and sci-fi fans. Her first TV series, Firefly, became a cult classic. Then, she got a voiceover gig on the animated Justice League Unlimited, the first of many comic-related jobs, including the Batman prequel Gotham and The Flash, along with the films Deadpool and Deadpool 2. That’s given her a lot of experience with some of the most passionate fans on the planet, and she told us she’s constantly amazed by what she sees from them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Morena Baccarin)