Kelly Clarkson’s Vocal About ‘The Voice’ Staying On For The Fans

It hasn’t been easy, but The Voice has persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic. Against all odds, the show was able to finish the season it had just started when Hollywood was shut down, and it’s also been able to start its new season — its 19th — on schedule. Kelly Clarkson, who has returned to the show for her fifth season as a coach, is proud of the work the entire Voice team has done to overcome the technical obstacles and keep it on the air, and she told us that fans have been expressing their gratitude, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelly Clarkson)