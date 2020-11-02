‘First Contact’ Is Still First In Jonathan Frakes’ Heart

Though Star Trek: The Next Generation has been off the air for 26 years, Jonathan Frakes definitely hasn’t left Star Trek in his rear-view sensors. He’s been directing episodes of Star Trek series every since the TNG days, including Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Discovery, and Picard.” In fact, his fourth Discovery episode just debuted last Thursday, and he’ll direct two more episodes this season before turning his attention back to the second season of Picard. Of course, in between the TNG finale and his work on the new shows, he also directed two movies featuring the TNG cast. His favorite?. It was the first one to feature the TNG cast exclusively, and he loved the story from the first time he read it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jonathan Frakes)