‘Empire’ Star Taraji P. Henson To Host ‘2020 AMAs’

MUSIC NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

2020 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS¨ – ABC’s “2020 American Music Awards¨” stars Taraji P. Henson. (ABC/Sami Drasin)

ABC and dick clark productions announced today that Oscar- and Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor, writer and producer Taraji P. Henson will host the “2020 American Music Awards” (c) live on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, on ABC. In her AMA hosting debut, Henson will take the stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, which will feature dynamic performances and moments representing music’s vibrant community.

“The AMAs bring together the music community to celebrate what really drives all artists – the fans,” said Henson. “I’m proud to take the stage as this year’s host – and also a fan – for what promises to be an electrifying night of music.”

Henson has delighted audiences for years through a variety of roles that showcase her artistic range including the hit musical drama “Empire,” for which she won a Golden Globe and was nominated for multiple Emmy Awards; and iconic film roles including the Academy Award-nominated film “Hidden Figures” and her breakout performance in the critically acclaimed “Hustle & Flow.” In addition to many iconic characters and performances, she is the New York Times bestselling author of “Around the Way Girl,” a memoir about her family and friends, her determination to make it to Hollywood and the importance of living your own truth. She launched the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation in honor of her late father to provide scholarships to African American students majoring in mental health, offer mental health services to youth in urban schools, and work to lower the recidivism rates of African American men and women. Henson will shine a spotlight on mental wellness in a new talk show for Facebook Watch. She is currently developing an “Empire” spinoff with her production company, TPH Entertainment, as part of her first-look deal with 20th Television. Her new Apple podcast series, “Jacked,” focused on the story behind the new jack swing music era, will premiere on Nov. 17.

Broadcasting live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this year’s nominees include two-time AMA winner The Weeknd and rapper Roddy Ricch, both of whom snagged eight nominations, leading all of this year’s nominees; and both earning a nomination for the night’s most coveted award, Artist of the Year. First-time nominee Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations, becoming the most-nominated female artist this year, including nods in the New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year categories. And in a six-way tie, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and first-time nominees DaBaby and Doja Cat all earned four nominations each. As previously announced, global superstar and two-time nominee Dua Lipa will perform at this year’s show.

The American Music Awards, the world’s largest fan-voted award show, is seen in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Nominees are based on key fan interactions – as reflected on the Billboard charts – including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay and social activity. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners MRC Data and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of Sept. 27, 2019, through Sept. 24, 2020. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans. Voting is now open for all AMA categories and fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs directly by visiting TheAMAs.com/Vote.

