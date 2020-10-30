Even Harry Chapin’s Son Learned New Things While Making His Documentary

Jason Chapin wasn’t Harry Chapin’s biological child — he came from wife Sandy Chapin’s first marriage — but that never mattered to Harry. As the new documentary, Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, shows us, Harry considered all of the children to be his own. Jason Chapin is one of the producers of the new film, and while telling his late stepfather’s story was a painful experience, it was also a cathartic and sometimes educational experience for him as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Chapin)