Even Harry Chapin’s Son Learned New Things While Making His Documentary

Jason Chapin wasn’t Harry Chapin’s biological child — he came from wife Sandy Chapin’s first marriage — but that never mattered to Harry. As the new documentary, Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, shows us, Harry considered all of the children to be his own. Jason Chapin is one of the producers of the new film, and while telling his late stepfather’s story was a painful experience, it was also a cathartic and sometimes educational experience for him as well. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Chapin)

Also check out the video podcast featuring Jason Chapin and director Rick Korn, who discuss the film, which was produced by Ross Crystal’s Showbiz Express.

Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something is now available for streaming on most digital platforms.

Even Harry Chapin's Son Learned New Things While Making His Documentary

