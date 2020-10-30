Directing ‘The Mandalorian’ Has Family Ties For Bryce Dallas Howard

Bryce Dallas Howard on the set of THE MANDALORIAN, exclusively on Disney+

Though you won’t see Bryce Dallas Howard on The Mandalorian, she will once again be part of the show’s guiding force in Season 2, as she’s been brought back to direct another episode of the series. Of course, it’s only natural that Howard would get involved. After all, the Star Wars universe is the brainchild of George Lucas. The first hit movie Lucas ever made was American Graffiti. And the second-billed star of American Graffiti was Ron Howard, aka Bryce Dallas Howard’s father. So Howard says she takes the responsibility very, very personally when she’s given the opportunity to work on a Star Wars project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryce Dallas Howard)

The Mandalorian is currently streaming on Disney+.

