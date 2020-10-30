Aaron Sorkin Found Sacha Baron Cohen Difficult To Work With … Not!

Believe it or not, there’s talk of a possible Oscar nomination for Sacha Baron Cohen! Sure, his new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has been generating a word of mouth (and its fair share of headlines), but an Oscar nomination? Well, that’s not the role the Oscar voters are talking about. Instead, it’s his portrayal of 1960s activist Abbie Hoffman in The Trial of the Chicago 7 that’s got the awards voters buzzing. Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and directed Chicago 7, told us there’s a lot more to Cohen than Borat, and working with his more dramatic side was a serious pleasure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin)