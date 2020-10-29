David Ajada Was An Effortless Addition To The ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Crew

The new season of Star Trek: Discovery put the crew of the ship not only in unfamiliar territory, but also an unfamiliar time. And along with that leap ahead came a new addition to the Discovery cast: David Ajala, who plays a cargo ship pilot named Cleveland “Book” Booker. He makes the acquaintance of Discovery’s Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) after she arrives in the new timeline, and he becomes an integral part of Discovery’s future. Speaking at the Star Trek 2020 panel, writer/producer Alex Kurtzman said the addition of Ajala was seamless, especially when it came to his chemistry with Martin-Green’s character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alex Kurtzman)