Zoe Lister-Jones Goes For Social Relevance With ‘Craft’ Sequel

It’s been 24 years since The Craft was released. It won little acclaim at the time, but has since gone on to become a cult classic. Actress Zoe Lister-Jones was a fan and, when given the opportunity, picked up the mantle when it came to writing and directing a long-rumored, long-awaited sequel. Now, just in time for Halloween, The Craft: Legacy has arrived, and Lister-Jones thinks the timing for the film couldn’t be any more perfect, since it also addresses some of today’s pressing social issues. (Click on the media bar below to hear Zoe Lister-Jones)