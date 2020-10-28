Is Anthony Anderson Seriously Funny Or Funnily Serious?

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Anthony Anderson has his roots in comedy. But like Jim Carrey (with whom Anderson co-starred in Me, Myself & Irene), Anderson has also taken to proving his dramatic abilities, in movies like The Departed and TV shows like The Shield and Law & Order. And his current show, Black-ish, often blends drama and comedy. Given the way Anderson has straddled the line between comedy and drama for so many years, what does he like to consider himself, a comedic actor or a dramatic actor?(Click on the media bar below to hear Anthony Anderson)

Black-ish airs Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC.

Related articles

Starz Announces ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starz, a Lionsgate Company a announced today the official premiere date for season three of STARZ Original Series, “American Gods.” The new season will...
Read more

Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Will Be...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of comedy series with “Platonic,” a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Preview (opens in...
Read more

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Takes Anya Taylor-Joy Deep Into...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Anyone who's played chess can tell you how easy it is to learn, yet how difficult it is to master. A new Netflix miniseries,...
Read more

Chrissy Metz: It’s Important That ‘This Is...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
One of the hallmarks of This Is Us through its first four seasons has been its unflinching dedication to tackling real-life problems and issues....
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

How Cooper Raiff Turned A Tweet Into A ‘S#!%house’

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Aspiring filmmaker Cooper Raiff was literally a nobody in Hollywood. He was an outsider looking in, with no show biz contacts to speak of....
Read more

Is Anthony Anderson Seriously Funny Or Funnily Serious?

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Anthony Anderson has his roots in comedy. But like Jim Carrey (with whom Anderson co-starred in Me, Myself & Irene), Anderson has also taken...
Read more

Starz Announces ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere Date

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starz, a Lionsgate Company a announced today the official premiere date for season three of STARZ Original Series, “American Gods.” The new season will...
Read more

Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Will Be In A ‘Platonic’ Relationship With Apple TV+

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of comedy series with “Platonic,” a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Preview (opens in...
Read more

With Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Knows ‘Creed’ Is In Good Hands (And Fists)

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As we've known for five decades, the Rocky franchise has been near and dear to Sylvester Stallone's heart for nearly five decades, having created...
Read more

New Trailers

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak