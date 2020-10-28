How Cooper Raiff Turned A Tweet Into A ‘S#!%house’

Aspiring filmmaker Cooper Raiff was literally a nobody in Hollywood. He was an outsider looking in, with no show biz contacts to speak of. So, he did what any young person trying to get noticed would do these days — he went to social media. After making a short film, he reached out to an actor/director he admired on Twitter and, shockingly, got a response. That act of cyber-bravado helped get his short film expanded into the new feature-length S#!%house, and Raiff — who wrote, directed, and stars in the film — told us how and why he took that route to get himself noticed.