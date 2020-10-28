Antony Starr: ‘Freakish’ How ‘The Boys’ Mirrors Real Life

Though the current second season of The Boys was filmed last year, before the COVID-19 pandemic and this summer’s social protests, some of the show’s themes this season are eerily prescient of things we’ve been seeing in real life this year. One of the show’s stars, Antony Starr, attributes the season’s “ripped from the headlines” feel to a couple of things: first, the struggle of good vs. evil is timeless, and second, the social issues that have led to this year’s protests are hardly new.
The Boys is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.