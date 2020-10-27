With Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Knows ‘Creed’ Is In Good Hands (And Fists)

As we’ve known for five decades, the Rocky franchise has been near and dear to Sylvester Stallone’s heart for nearly five decades, having created the characters and written seven of the movies. And you better believe he wouldn’t be turning over directorial duties — as rumored — to actor Michael B. Jordan on the upcoming Creed 3 if he didn’t believe in him 100%. But having watched the way Jordan took care of business on the set of Creed and Creed II as the film’s title character, Stallone probably has good reason to trust Jordan’s dedication to the project. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)