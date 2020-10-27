Starz Announces ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Starz, a Lionsgate Company a announced today the official premiere date for season three of STARZ Original Series, “American Gods.” The new season will premiere on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S., also airing on Amazon Prime Video internationally starting Monday, January 11. Creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman – the Godsfather himself – released the following letter about what to expect from the upcoming season, addressed to fans of the novel and series:

*When we embarked upon making Season Three of “American Gods,” we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be. We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality.

And at the same time, in Season Three, we wanted to focus on the characters and their journeys. To show Shadow forging a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors, becoming more himself while deciding who he is and what side he’s on — humanity’s or that of the Gods.We knew also that we wanted to continue to root the show in the landscapes of America. To explore what “America” means to its people and to talk about immigrants — about the very different people who came to this remarkable land and brought their gods with them. The new gods of phone and app and glitter demand our attention and our love, and the old gods want to mean something again.

America must be for all of us, and “American Gods” must reflect that. This season truly feels as if it does. It’s full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen. It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we’ve never met before. I’m proud of our brilliant cast — of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest — and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track.

Accompanying the letter, Gaiman teased the premiere date with an image of the Lakeside Clunker Board from Hinzelmann’s shop, which fans should recognize as a reference from his international best-selling book.

Building up to premiere night, STARZ will hold a weekend marathon with the first two seasons of the fantasy series. “American Gods” season one binge will begin Saturday, January 9 at 12:00 PM ET/PT with the first eight episodes running back to back. On Sunday, January 10 starting at 12:20 PM ET/PT the binge continues, with all eight episodes of season two, serving as a runway for the season three premiere beginning at 8:00 PM ET/PT.

About American Gods “American Gods” is the epic story of an inevitable war building between the Old Gods of mythology and our New Gods of technology. Whittle stars as ex-con Shadow Moon, a man pulled into the service of the mysterious Mr. Wednesday, played by Ian McShane (“Deadwood”, John Wick) — only to discover that not only is his charismatic but un-trustable boss actually the Norse All-Father god Odin, he’s also…Shadow’s father.

In Season Three, Shadow angrily pushes this apparent destiny away, and settles in the idyllic snowy town of Lakeside, Wisconsin — to make his own path, guided by the gods of his Black ancestors, the Orishas. But he’ll soon discover that this town’s still waters run deep, and dark, and bloody, and that you don’t get to simply reject being a god. The only choice — and a choice you have to make — is what kind of god you’re going to be.

“American Gods” stars Ricky Whittle (“The 100,” “Austenland”) as ‘Shadow Moon,’ Ian McShane (“Deadwood,” “Ray Donovan”) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch,” “The Affair”) as Laura Moon, Yetide Badaki (“Aquarius,” “This Is Us”) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (“Deadly Waters”) as Technical Boy, Omid Abtahi (“Mandalorian,” “Damien”) as ‘Salim,’ Ashley Reyes (“Night Has Settled”) as ‘Cordelia,’ Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) as Mr. World, Demore Barnes (“12 Monkeys,” “Waco”) as Mr. Ibis, Devery Jacobs (“Cardinal,” “The Order”) as Sam Black Crow, Blythe Danner (“Huff,” “Will & Grace”) as Demeter, Marilyn Manson (“Salem,” “Sons of Anarchy”) as Johan Wengren, Julia Sweeney (“Shrill,” “Saturday Night Live”) as Hinzelmann, Iwan Rheon (“Game of Thrones,” “InHumans”) as Liam Doyle, Danny Trejo (Machete) as Mr. World, Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “Prison Break”) as Czernobog, Denis O’Hare (“True Blood,” Dallas Buyers Club) as Tyr, Lela Loren (“Power,” “Altered Carbon”) as Marguerite, Dominique Jackson (“Pose”) as Ms. World, Wale (American Honey, “Godfather of Harlem”) as Chango, Herizen Guardiola (“The Get Down”) as Oshun, and Eric Johnson (“The Girlfriend Experience,” “Vikings”) as Chad Mulligan.

