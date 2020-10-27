Starz Announces ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere Date

Starz, a Lionsgate Company a announced today the official premiere date for season three of STARZ Original Series, “American Gods.” The new season will premiere on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 8 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S., also airing on Amazon Prime Video internationally starting Monday, January 11. Creator and executive producer Neil Gaiman – the Godsfather himself – released the following letter about what to expect from the upcoming season, addressed to fans of the novel and series:
*When we embarked upon making Season Three of “American Gods,” we had no idea how timely it would turn out to be. We knew we wanted to return to what people loved and responded to in the book: that it was time for Shadow to go to the little town of Lakeside and try to lose himself in normality.
And at the same time, in Season Three, we wanted to focus on the characters and their journeys. To show Shadow forging a path guided by the Gods of his ancestors, becoming more himself while deciding who he is and what side he’s on — humanity’s or that of the Gods.We knew also that we wanted to continue to root the show in the landscapes of America. To explore what “America” means to its people and to talk about immigrants — about the very different people who came to this remarkable land and brought their gods with them. The new gods of phone and app and glitter demand our attention and our love, and the old gods want to mean something again.
America must be for all of us, and “American Gods” must reflect that. This season truly feels as if it does. It’s full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen. It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we’ve never met before. I’m proud of our brilliant cast — of Ricky and Emily, of Yetide and Ian, Bruce, Demore, Omid and all the rest — and of what the writers have done to bring the story back on track.
Accompanying the letter, Gaiman teased the premiere date with an image of the Lakeside Clunker Board from Hinzelmann’s shop, which fans should recognize as a reference from his international best-selling book.
Everything you wanted to know about when American Gods Series 3 is starting in the US. (I’ve seen finished cuts of the first 4 episodes and rough cuts of all of them. It’s really good.) (And it starts internationally the following day.) pic.twitter.com/6YMnL9vEzn
— Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 27, 2020