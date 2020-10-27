In A Year Gone Crazy, Springsteen’s Music Remains A Constant Comfort

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa in “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You,” now streaming on Apple TV+

Bruce Springsteen’s fans will be forever grateful that The Boss has chronicled so much of his career on film. Aside from several full-length concert videos, he’s now released seven documentaries, including the excellent Grammy-winning Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run. His latest is Letter to You, which chronicled the making of Springsteen’s 20th studio album. Thom Zimny directed Letters to You — he also co-directed Western Stars with Springsteen last year — and he says that in a year that’s been wildly unpredictable, Springsteen’s music has been predictably comforting through trying times.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Related articles

With Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Knows...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As we've known for five decades, the Rocky franchise has been near and dear to Sylvester Stallone's heart for nearly five decades, having created...
Read more

‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, ‘Gunda’ &...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA). The winners will be revealed in...
Read more

In ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ Tom Hanks Hoped...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the film Saving Mr. Banks, Tom Hanks played one of the most revered and iconic names in Hollywood history, Walt Disney. Hanks has...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Starz Announces ‘American Gods’ Season 3 Premiere Date

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Starz, a Lionsgate Company a announced today the official premiere date for season three of STARZ Original Series, “American Gods.” The new season will...
Read more

Rose Byrne & Seth Rogen Will Be In A ‘Platonic’ Relationship With Apple TV+

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of comedy series with “Platonic,” a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Preview (opens in...
Read more

With Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone Knows ‘Creed’ Is In Good Hands (And Fists)

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
As we've known for five decades, the Rocky franchise has been near and dear to Sylvester Stallone's heart for nearly five decades, having created...
Read more

‘Queen’s Gambit’ Takes Anya Taylor-Joy Deep Into The Chess Mindset

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Anyone who's played chess can tell you how easy it is to learn, yet how difficult it is to master. A new Netflix miniseries,...
Read more

In A Year Gone Crazy, Springsteen’s Music Remains A Constant Comfort

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bruce Springsteen's fans will be forever grateful that The Boss has chronicled so much of his career on film. Aside from several full-length concert...
Read more

New Trailers

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak