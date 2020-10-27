In A Year Gone Crazy, Springsteen’s Music Remains A Constant Comfort

Bruce Springsteen’s fans will be forever grateful that The Boss has chronicled so much of his career on film. Aside from several full-length concert videos, he’s now released seven documentaries, including the excellent Grammy-winning Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run. His latest is Letter to You, which chronicled the making of Springsteen’s 20th studio album. Thom Zimny directed Letters to You — he also co-directed Western Stars with Springsteen last year — and he says that in a year that’s been wildly unpredictable, Springsteen’s music has been predictably comforting through trying times.
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You is currently streaming on Apple TV+.