Chrissy Metz: It’s Important That ‘This Is Us’ Takes On 2020

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

THIS IS US — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

One of the hallmarks of This Is Us through its first four seasons has been its unflinching dedication to tackling real-life problems and issues. And, of course, this is 2020. So you’d better believe that the new season of the show will be addressing this year’s hot-button topics, including COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and more. Chrissy Metz would have been disappointed if the show had avoided those kinds of issues, and she’s hoping the show’s handling of them will help all of the show’s fans, no matter what side of the political fence they’re on, see things in a different light. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chrissy Metz)

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.

