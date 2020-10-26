In ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ Tom Hanks Hoped To Do Walt Disney Justice

In the film Saving Mr. Banks, Tom Hanks played one of the most revered and iconic names in Hollywood history, Walt Disney. Hanks has a long history with Disney’s studios — his first starring role was in a Disney production, Splash, and he would go on to star in Disney’s biggest animated franchise, Toy Story. So when it came to starring as Disney in a movie, Hanks says he was very much aware that he had some big shoes to fill, and he wanted to make sure he filled them admirably. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)