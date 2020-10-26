David E. Kelley Knows What He’s Doing With ‘The Undoing,’ And Nicole Kidman Appreciates That

The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known. It was developed and written by David E. Kelley, the TV mastermind behind such hits as The Practice, Ally McBeal, Picket Fences, and Big Little Lies. For his new drama, he’s recruited a stellar cast that features Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. Kelley has always had a knack for writing strong female roles, and in this series, he’s done the same for Kidman’s character, Grace Fraser. When it comes to writing these parts, Kelley says he doesn’t feel like he’s got any special formula, but Kidman’s grateful to have the words he’s given her. (Click on the media bar below to hear David E. Kelley & Nicole Kidman)