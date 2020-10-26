David E. Kelley Knows What He’s Doing With ‘The Undoing,’ And Nicole Kidman Appreciates That

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Photograph by Niko Tavernise/HBO

The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known. It was developed and written by David E. Kelley, the TV mastermind behind such hits as The Practice, Ally McBeal, Picket Fences, and Big Little Lies. For his new drama, he’s recruited a stellar cast that features Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and Donald Sutherland. Kelley has always had a knack for writing strong female roles, and in this series, he’s done the same for Kidman’s character, Grace Fraser. When it comes to writing these parts, Kelley says he doesn’t feel like he’s got any special formula, but Kidman’s grateful to have the words he’s given her. (Click on the media bar below to hear David E. Kelley & Nicole Kidman)

The Undoing airs Sunday nights on HBO.

Related articles

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries...

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

New ‘Voice’ Season’s Familiar Panel Feels Good...

MUSIC NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Voice is doing something it hasn't done in a long time -- giving us a coaching panel we've seen before. The Season 19...
Read more

SNL’s Halloween Treat: John Mulaney & The...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
John Mulaney will host “Saturday Night Live” for the fourth time on Oct. 31. Mulaney will star in two upcoming “Sack Lunch Bunch” specials...
Read more

HBO Series Follows High Schoolers Pursuing Gridiron...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
From executive producers Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini comes the four-part documentary series THE COST OF WINNING, the story of the St. Frances Academy...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

‘Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution, ‘Gunda’ & Mr. SOUL! Lead Critics Choice Documentary Award Nominations

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Critics Choice Documentary Awards (CCDA). The winners will be revealed in...
Read more

David E. Kelley Knows What He’s Doing With ‘The Undoing,’ And Nicole Kidman Appreciates That

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The Undoing is a six-part HBO miniseries based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known. It was developed and written by David E....
Read more

In ‘Saving Mr. Banks,’ Tom Hanks Hoped To Do Walt Disney Justice

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
In the film Saving Mr. Banks, Tom Hanks played one of the most revered and iconic names in Hollywood history, Walt Disney. Hanks has...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

New Trailers

Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Becoming You’

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Apple TV+ today shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries "Becoming You," narrated by Academy Award-winning actress, Olivia Colman. Told through the eyes of...
Read more

Vince Vaughn’s ‘Freaky’ New Movie Not Only Slashes, But Hyphens

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The new film Freaky is a hybrid, mixing the venerable "body swap" genre (Freaky Friday, 18 Again) with the serial killer horror genre. Vince...
Read more

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak