SNL's Halloween Treat: John Mulaney & The Strokes TELEVISION NEWS October 25, 2020 By Hollywood Outbreak John Mulaney will host "Saturday Night Live" for the fourth time on Oct. 31. Mulaney will star in two upcoming "Sack Lunch Bunch" specials on Comedy Central. The Strokes will make their fourth appearance as musical guest. Their latest album, "The New Abnormal," reached #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Alternative Albums charts. "SNL" will continue its unprecedented run of original episodes with a sixth consecutive show on Nov. 7. "Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. Every season of "SNL" is now streaming on Peacock.