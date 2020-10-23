Sandra Oh Thinks There’s Some Magic ‘Over The Moon’

By Hollywood Outbreak

OVER THE MOON  NETFLIX © 2020

Over the Moon is a new animated film based on an old Chinese myth about Chang’e, the Moon Goddess. It’s a joint production between Netflix and China’s Pearl Studio, and it enlists a Who’s Who of Asian-American stars to provide its voices, including, Margaret Cho, John Cho, Ken Jeong, Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo, and Sandra Oh. The beauty of the film, Oh says, is that it can make you feel better when you’re on your own, or it can bring you closer together if you watch it with family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sandra Oh)

Over the Moon is currently streaming on Netflix.

