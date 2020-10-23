Sacha Baron Cohen: The Beauty Of Borat Is His Ugliness

Stealthily, without any fanfare or controversy whatsoever — NOT — Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has been released on Amazon Prime. Sacha Baron Cohen returns as Kazakhstan’s most infamous journalist, once again traveling to America to “make cultural learnings” and, of course, just generally wreak havoc. Why does the character work so well? Cohen says that when Borat goes into action, he goes all in, and he stays true to his core beliefs, no matter how twisted and ridiculous they may be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sacha Baron Cohen)