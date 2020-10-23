Friendships Made ‘On The Rocks’ An Easy Film To Make For Rashida Jones & Marlon Wayans

Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans star as a couple whose marriage is on the rocks in the appropriately named new film, On the Rocks. The film was both written and directed by Sofia Coppola, who also brought aboard her “Lost in Translation” star, Bill Murray, for the project. When the four of them were on the set together, Jones and Wayans said, everything just clicked, and that made shooting the movie a really positive experience. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans)