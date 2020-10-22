How Jane Lynch Kept Her Career So Diversified

Who wants to be a Jack-of-all-trades when you can be a Jane-of-all-trades? She may be one of the funniest women on the planet, but Jane Lynch has proven herself capable of so much more. Sure, she’s done a lot of comedy, but she’s had recurring roles on some pretty serious dramas (Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, The L Word) and hosting duties on awards shows and game shows. Right now, she’s hosting Weakest Link, and when we spoke to her, she talked about how she’d avoided being typecast in her career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)