How Jane Lynch Kept Her Career So Diversified

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

WEAKEST LINK — ” Pictured: Jane Lynch — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

Who wants to be a Jack-of-all-trades when you can be a Jane-of-all-trades? She may be one of the funniest women on the planet, but Jane Lynch has proven herself capable of so much more. Sure, she’s done a lot of comedy, but she’s had recurring roles on some pretty serious dramas (Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, The L Word) and hosting duties on awards shows and game shows. Right now, she’s hosting Weakest Link, and when we spoke to her, she talked about how she’d avoided being typecast in her career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)

Weakest Link airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

Related articles

Jane Seymour’s COVID Playlist Included … A...

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once Hollywood shut down its productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Seymour found herself with a lot of time on her hands. So,...
Read more

Ethan Peck’s ‘Discovery’ Of Spock Will Carry...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Star Trek: Discovery time-jumping into the future for its new season, that leaves a hole in the Star Trek franchise timeline that will be...
Read more

Bill Burr & His Great Memories At...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bill Burr is a very funny man. He's been on the comedy scene for decades, doing standup, shooting specials, and making TV shows and...
Read more

‘The Conners’ Goes Viral In Its New...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Throughout its Roseanne days and continuing with The Conners, ABC's comedy series has never been one to shy away from tackling real-life issues. So...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

How Jane Lynch Kept Her Career So Diversified

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Who wants to be a Jack-of-all-trades when you can be a Jane-of-all-trades? She may be one of the funniest women on the planet, but...
Read more

Jane Seymour’s COVID Playlist Included … A Little Bit Of Herself

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Once Hollywood shut down its productions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jane Seymour found herself with a lot of time on her hands. So,...
Read more

Ethan Peck’s ‘Discovery’ Of Spock Will Carry Over To ‘Strange New Worlds’

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With Star Trek: Discovery time-jumping into the future for its new season, that leaves a hole in the Star Trek franchise timeline that will be...
Read more

With The End In Sight, Vin Diesel Acknowledges The Fans Kept ‘Fast & Furious’ Alive

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Word has spread through Hollywood like a souped-up Porsche Cayenne speeding down Sunset Boulevard: After it reaches its 11th film, The Fast and the...
Read more

Bill Burr & His Great Memories At Hollywood’s Iconic Comedy Store

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Bill Burr is a very funny man. He's been on the comedy scene for decades, doing standup, shooting specials, and making TV shows and...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

‘The 355’ Puts A Fiercely Female Spin On The Spy Genre

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret...
Read more

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak