Ethan Peck’s ‘Discovery’ Of Spock Will Carry Over To ‘Strange New Worlds’

With Star Trek: Discovery time-jumping into the future for its new season, that leaves a hole in the Star Trek franchise timeline that will be filled by a new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. that will continue to follow the USS Enterprise under its original captain, Christopher Pike. Ethan Peck will continue to play the younger Spock, as he did on Discovery, and speaking at this year’s virtual Comic Con, he said he believes the backstory that was built during the character’s time on Discovery will help him become the Spock people have known and loved since the original series premiered in 1966.(Click on the Ethan Peck)