With The End In Sight, Vin Diesel Acknowledges The Fans Kept ‘Fast & Furious’ Alive

Word has spread through Hollywood like a souped-up Porsche Cayenne speeding down Sunset Boulevard: After it reaches its 11th film, The Fast and the Furious will finally come to an end. While other spinoffs from the F&F universe may still be released, the original characters’ storyline will wrap up with that 11th film. Of course, the good news for fans is that they’ve still got three movies to look forward to — the already-wrapped F9, plus the now-planned 10th and final films. Of course, if it wasn’t for those fans, the series wouldn’t have reached its second movie, much less its 11th, and Vin Diesel is immensely grateful to all of those die-hard fans who have kept the franchise alive for nearly two decades already. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vin Diesel)