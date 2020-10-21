‘The Conners’ Goes Viral In Its New Season

Throughout its Roseanne days and continuing with The Conners, ABC’s comedy series has never been one to shy away from tackling real-life issues. So as the show returns from an extended break caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns, its big topic will be — surprise — the pandemic and its effects on the American family. The show’s stars, of course, have been affected by the various lockdowns and quarantines so many of us have been dealing with since March. When we spoke to Lecy Goranson, Laurie Metcalf, and Michael Fishman, they talked about their emotional return to the set of The Conners, and how it felt to reconnect after their forced time apart. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lecy Goranson & Laurie Metcalf & Michael Fishman)