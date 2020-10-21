Bill Burr & His Great Memories At Hollywood’s Iconic Comedy Store

Bill Burr is a very funny man. He’s been on the comedy scene for decades, doing standup, shooting specials, and making TV shows and movies. Back in the day, as he was a rising star on the comedy circuit, Burr got the opportunity to work at the Holy Grail of comedy clubs, the Comedy Store on the Sunset Strip. The iconic venue is now the subject of a documentary TV series chronicling its 48-year history and the incredible number of comedy heavyweights who have performed there. As one of those, we asked Burr about his experiences with the Comedy Store and its legendary owner, Mitzi Shore. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bill Burr)