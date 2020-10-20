With ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Team Set, Reese Witherspoon Is Ready To Inspire Again

A new sequel to Legally Blonde has been a long time coming, since the first film came out 19 years ago, and the first sequel arrived just two years after that. Actually, Legally Blonde 3 had originally been set to hit theaters earlier this year, but the production hit a few snags along the way and was pushed back. That delay, however, has given Reese Witherspoon and the film’s producers a chance to bring Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor on board to write the new film. Witherspoon is excited to bring the Elle Woods character back again, especially since she’ll now have the opportunity to inspire a whole new generation of young women, as she says the first two films did. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)
Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2 are available for streaming on most digital platforms and purchase on DVD/Blu-Ray.