Finding Inspiring Contestants For His ‘Toughest Race’ Was No Challenge For Bear Grylls

As one of the world’s best-known adventure seekers, survivalist Bear Grylls wanted to share the adrenaline rush with others. That’s why he helped resurrect the old Eco-Challenge race series. As the presenter and one of the executive producers of World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, he especially wanted to give the competitors on the 66 teams an opportunity to inspire the show’s viewers, because Grylls loves the way the contestants rise to the race’s challenge.
World’s Toughest Race is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.