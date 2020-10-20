Can ‘Love And Monsters’ Cure A Bad Mood? Michael Rooker Thinks So

The movie Love and Monsters is exactly what you’d imagine it is, based on the title: a love story set in a post-apocalyptic world filled with strange, scary monsters. It’s a unique hybrid between several different genres, and it’s been getting positive reviews, with a Rotten Tomatoes score currently at 91%. Michael Rooker is one of the film’s stars, and he told us the movie is the perfect antidote for a bad mood.
Love and Monsters is now playing in theaters and available for streaming on most digital platforms.