The Flowers That Brought Nicole Kidman To ‘Moulin Rouge!’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

Moulin Rouge! was not an easy shoot for Nicole Kidman. She was injured several times on the set while doing the film’s dance sequences, and she’s revealed that she broke a rib trying to fit into one of her super-tight costumes. But it’s still an experience she will never regret and never forget. She’d been a big fan of director Baz Luhrmann’s, and she was beyond thrilled when he approached her in a unique way with the opportunity to work on the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicole Kidman)

Moulin Rouge! is currently streaming on HBO Max.

