Bruce Springsteen Delivers His ‘Letter To You’ With A Documentary Attached

Remember back in the 1980s, when MTV still played music, and several artists started turning their music videos into “mini-movies”? The relationship between music and film has evolved a lot since then, and you now find several artists promoting their new projects with feature-length movies. After making one last year for his album Western Stars, Bruce Springsteen enjoyed the experience so much that he’s done it again for his new album, Letter to You. Thom Zimny, who co-directed Western Stars with Springsteen, directed the new documentary on his own, and he says that making these films has brought an entirely new dimension to the way Springsteen’s been making music.
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will start streaming Friday on Apple TV+.