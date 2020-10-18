ABC Announces The Return Of ‘American Housewife’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE – ABC’s ÒAmerican Housewife” stars Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, and Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto. (ABC/Brian Bowen Smith)

American Housewife returns for a fifth season on WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT). American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raising her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with “perfect” mommies and their “perfect” offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children don’t end up like everyone else. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Otto and Ali Wong as Doris.

