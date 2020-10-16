For Aaron Sorkin, ‘Chicago 7’ Cast Is An Embarrassment Of Riches

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7- TAVERNISE/NETFLIX © 2020.

As the title of the film implies, The Trial of the Chicago 7 was, by necessity, going to feature an ensemble cast.  And it turned out to be an amazing cast. It features an Oscar winner (Eddie Redmayne), a Tony winner (Frank Langella), and three Emmy winners (Jeremy Strong, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt), along with Oscar nominee Michael Keaton and Emmy nominee Sacha Baron Cohen. Of course, there was hardware behind the camera, too — writer, director and producer Aaron Sorkin has won an Oscar and five Emmy Awards himself. But even Sorkin had a hard time believing his good fortune in getting to work with such a star-studded cast. (Click on the media bar below to hear Aaron Sorkin)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is currently streaming on Netflix.

