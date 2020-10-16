Documentary Details Several Sides Of Harry Chapin

Though he’s been gone for nearly 40 years, the spirit of the late Harry Chapin lives on, his legacy including the pioneering work he did in crusading against hunger and, of course, his music. A new documentary, Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something, takes an in-depth look at both sides of Chapin. The film’s director, Rick Korn, told us there was really no way to talk about the man without bringing up these two sides of him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rick Korn)
Chapin began his charitable efforts back in the 1970s, long before iconic efforts like USA for Africa or Live Aid. In showing this side of Chapin in the film, Korn points out that the singer had actually witnessed the suffering in Africa with his own eyes, and that’s what prompted his activism. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rick Korn)
There is another side of Chapin that’s also shown in the documentary: the family man. And, as his son Jason Chapin told us, it was a very big family. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Chapin)
Harry Chapin: When in Doubt, Do Something is now playing in theaters and virtual cinemas, and it will be available for streaming on most digital platforms October 30.