Why Playing ‘Spider-Man’ Was Never Easy Thing For Tobey Maguire

After the success of the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, it appears that elements of that Spider-Verse will be making their way into the next live-action Spider-Man movie. Jamie Foxx, who starred in one of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies, has already been confirmed for the role of Electro in the new one, and now the rumors are flying that both of the previous big-screen webbed wonders, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will be coming back as well. If Maguire brings his Spidey back into the Spider-Verse, it will have him returning to the role he once told us was the most challenging of his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)

The next Spider-Man movie is currently scheduled for release in December 2021.

Why Playing 'Spider-Man' Was Never Easy Thing For Tobey Maguire

