Why Playing ‘Spider-Man’ Was Never Easy Thing For Tobey Maguire

After the success of the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, it appears that elements of that Spider-Verse will be making their way into the next live-action Spider-Man movie. Jamie Foxx, who starred in one of the Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies, has already been confirmed for the role of Electro in the new one, and now the rumors are flying that both of the previous big-screen webbed wonders, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will be coming back as well. If Maguire brings his Spidey back into the Spider-Verse, it will have him returning to the role he once told us was the most challenging of his career. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)