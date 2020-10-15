The XOXO Files: Why Fans Are Still In Love With Mulder & Scully

The X-Files may have left the airwaves (and come back… and left again), but it certainly has never left the public consciousness. Fans will still binge-watch the series, and they’ll gather at conventions (right now, virtually) to meet the stars and celebrate the show. Why are these characters and the actors who played them still so beloved within the X-Files fan universe? It’s a question David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have been asking themselves for years; when we spoke to them, they offered their best guesses. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Duchovny & Gillian Anderson)