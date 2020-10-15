‘The West Wing’ Was A Great Education For Rob Lowe

The West Wing has been a popular choice for binge-watchers in the last few years, as fans have clamored to revisit the idealism and political sanity of the Bartlet administration. Now, those fans are getting a special treat, as the original cast — with the exception, of course, of John Spencer — has reunited to perform a televised stage version of one of the show’s best-loved episodes. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is sure to stir up plenty of memories for those who loved the show, as well as providing an interesting new perspective, since show creator Aaron Sorkin got his start writing for the stage. Rob Lowe, who’s returned to play Sam Seaborn, looked at the show as the ultimate civics lesson, and he told us he learned a lot about the White House himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Lowe)