‘The West Wing’ Was A Great Education For Rob Lowe

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

The West Wing has been a popular choice for binge-watchers in the last few years, as fans have clamored to revisit the idealism and political sanity of the Bartlet administration. Now, those fans are getting a special treat, as the original cast — with the exception, of course, of John Spencer — has reunited to perform a televised stage version of one of the show’s best-loved episodes. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is sure to stir up plenty of memories for those who loved the show, as well as providing an interesting new perspective, since show creator Aaron Sorkin got his start writing for the stage. Rob Lowe, who’s returned to play Sam Seaborn, looked at the show as the ultimate civics lesson, and he told us he learned a lot about the White House himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rob Lowe)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is currently streaming on HBO Max.

Related articles

The XOXO Files: Why Fans Are Still...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The X-Files may have left the airwaves (and come back... and left again), but it certainly has never left the public consciousness. Fans will...
Read more

Playing ‘Dexter,’ Michael C. Hall Hoped To...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You may never get a second chance to make a first impression, but Dexter is going to get a second chance to make a...
Read more

‘Supermarket Sweep’ Gig Promises Yuks & Bucks...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Comedian (and former Saturday Night Live cast member) Leslie Jones has always loved competition -- she's been part of NBC's Olympics coverage team in...
Read more

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Thinks Soccer Series Is...

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Ted Lasso is a quirky comedy based on a character Jason Sudeikis created to help promote Premier League football (or, as Americans like to...
Read more

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

The XOXO Files: Why Fans Are Still In Love With Mulder & Scully

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The X-Files may have left the airwaves (and come back... and left again), but it certainly has never left the public consciousness. Fans will...
Read more

Playing ‘Dexter,’ Michael C. Hall Hoped To Inspire People (But Not That Way!)

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
You may never get a second chance to make a first impression, but Dexter is going to get a second chance to make a...
Read more

Why Playing ‘Spider-Man’ Was Never Easy Thing For Tobey Maguire

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
After the success of the Into the Spider-Verse animated movie, it appears that elements of that Spider-Verse will be making their way into the...
Read more

‘The West Wing’ Was A Great Education For Rob Lowe

TELEVISION NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
The West Wing has been a popular choice for binge-watchers in the last few years, as fans have clamored to revisit the idealism and...
Read more

Harry Chapin’s Life & Legacy Celebrated In New Documentary

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Harry Chapin's star burned brightly, but was extinguished far too soon. The singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence in the 1970s with hit songs like...
Read more

New Trailers

CBS All Access Takes A ‘Stand’ With Stephen King Miniseries

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, revealed the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated limited-event...
Read more

HBO Max Releases The West Wing Reunion Trailer

MOVIE TRAILERS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote,  which...
Read more

Radha Mitchell: There’s More To ‘2 Hearts’ Than A Love Story

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
Based on a true story, 2 Hearts is about a man in need of a double lung transplant and the young man who ultimately...
Read more

‘The 355’ Puts A Fiercely Female Spin On The Spy Genre

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A dream team of formidable female stars come together in a hard-driving original approach to the globe-trotting espionage genre in The 355. When a top-secret...
Read more

20th Century Studios Releases New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

MOVIE NEWS Hollywood Outbreak - 0
A new trailer and poster from 20th Century Studios’ upcoming feature film Free Guy debuts today. Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is...
Read more

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak